The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/06/17

Trump agenda 'dead in the water' as Russia probe widens

Are Republicans tired of winning yet? Trump's agenda has stalled amid the widening FBI probe, making legislative progress on health care, tax cuts, and infrastructure increasingly unlikely. Fmr. Rep. David Jolly and columnist Jennifer Rubin join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

