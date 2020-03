Ron Klain tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the reason the U.S. is not prepared for the amount of testing that needs to be done is because of "failure stacked on failure stacked on failure" on behalf of the Trump administration. Dr. Ashish Jha adds the U.S. response is among the worst in the world: "It's really mind-boggling how badly we have done on testing." Dr. Sheri Fink also joins.