The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/20/17

Tonight's Last Word: Jimmy Breslin's lesson for Donald Trump

Lawrence O'Donnell remembers legendary newspaper columnist Jimmy Breslin, who passed away this weekend. Both Breslin and Donald Trump grew up in Queens one of the most diverse places in the country. But they had very different views on immigration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI Director shoots down Trump's wiretap claim
5 hours 27 min ago
GOP hatching last-minute fix to Trumpcare
3 hours 56 min ago
Sesame Street has been mocking Trump since the ‘80s
3 hours 45 min ago
GOP Rep.: I haven't heard evidence Trump was wiretapped
5 hours 4 min ago
Spicer tries distancing Trump from members of his campaign team
Will Democrats filibuster Neil Gorsuch?
Chris: A lot of traffic in Trump world goes to Moscow
Rep. Quigley hints at immunity in Trump-Russia probe
Trump approval at record low: 'Just self destruction'
Trump's SCOTUS pick pitches himself as mainstream judge

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL