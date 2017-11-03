The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/03/17

Thomas Friedman: 'Trump is a chump'

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss why Friedman says President Donald Trump doesn't connect the dots. Friedman also explains why he calls the president's strategy in Niger "nuts." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

