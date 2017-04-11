The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/11/17

The world tests Trump

Trump hasn't even reached day 100 in office and tensions are already escalating between the U.S. and Russia, Syria, and North Korea – and no one seems to know what the Trump Doctrine is. Former acting CIA director John McLaughlin joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page
3 hours 31 min ago
Spicer apologizes after causing uproar with Hitler gaffe
Who is Trump aide Sebastian Gorka?
3 hours 4 min ago
Trump's strong opinions on presidential golfing
3 hours 9 min ago
Did Russia know about Syria gas attack in advance?
5 hours 50 min ago
MaddowBlog: Spicer’s Hitler analogy goes horribly awry
Tillerson visits Moscow amid rising tensions over Syria
Dems pushing for Trump’s taxes before tackling tax reform
'They can't do that': Joe Scarborough on United controversy
Dems try to turn energy into turnout in GA election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL