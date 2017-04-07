The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/07/17

The Trump-Putin theory on Syria that can't be ruled out

Lawrence O'Donnell lays out how Donald Trump's credibility problems have made an impossible scenario possible. David Corn, Rick Wilson, and Indira Lakshmanan join. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria
4 hours 45 min ago
Trump calls for WH staff shakeup after Syria strike
4 hours 52 min ago
Matthews: How do you pick someone to clean up the swamp
4 hours 29 min ago
Anatomy of Trump's airstrikes in Syria
5 hours 20 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
6 hours 41 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL