The state of women in politics in 2020

Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards and her daughter Lily Adams, a veteran of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’ presidential campaigns, have had a front-row look at women in politics for a generation, starting with the political career of their mother and grandmother, former Texas Governor Ann Richards. Lily Adams tells Lawrence that Warren’s exit from the race is a "gut punch" but says that it has also inspired young women to "elect a woman to the White House sooner rather than later."