The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/29/17

The real reason Tom Price resigned

HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns amid reports he spent $1 million of taxpayers' money on private flights. Is Price's resignation Trump draining the swamp or action on Price's failure on health care reform? Jonathan Capehart & Betsy Woodruff join Joy Reid to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
2 hours 10 min ago
Reporter who broke story that led to Tom Price's resignation speaks out
3 hours 40 min ago
More Trump cabinet officials caught using private planes
4 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: Trump has allowed oligarchs to reign free
3 hours 42 min ago
Congressman says Trump having 'Katrina' moment
5 hours 12 min ago
Trump ousts Price over travel expenses that mirror his own
Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL