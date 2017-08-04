The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/04/17

The perils of Trump's reliance on generals

The new Chief of Staff, Ret. Gen. John Kelly, is trying to restore order to a White House under siege. But is President Trump relying too much on military officials for civilian jobs? Tom Nichols of the U.S. Naval War College and Jonathan Capehart join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

