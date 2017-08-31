The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/31/17

The 'Church Lady' in Trump's White House

Lawrence O'Donnell talks to Ron Klain about a new Washington Post report that President Donald Trump is having a hard time dealing with the efforts of his White House Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, to control access to him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
4 hours 9 min ago
Eight more explosions expected at Texas chemical plant
2 hours 20 min ago
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'
4 hours 52 min ago
WaPo: Trump chafes at new chief of staff
3 hours 25 min ago
Gov. Kasich and Gov. Hickenlooper are trying to save Obamacare
2 hours 15 min ago
Trump nominates DeVry dean to Education Dept. post
Dem: Trump should testify about emails on Moscow Trump Tower
Fmr. Kushner aide: Trump told Jared Republicans are dumb
Tillerson, Cohn, Mattis openly challenging Trump
Trump and his cabinet differ on North Korea rhetoric

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL