The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/03/17

Surgeon at Las Vegas hospital that treated 200 reacts to shooting

Dr. Christopher Fisher is the Medical Director of Trauma Services at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where over 200 victims were taken. He joins Lawrence O'Donnell to describe the aftermath of the Las Vegas music festival shooting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hayes: Is gun violence just the 'cost of freedom' in America?
4 hours 31 min ago
Security guards at Las Vegas concert describe attack
4 hours 10 min ago
San Juan mayor: Trump is Miscommunicator-in-chief
2 hours 43 min ago
Rep: Trump's behavior in Puerto Rico 'disgraceful'
3 hours 53 min ago
Matthews: We need to do more on gun control
4 hours 36 min ago
How mass shootings act as ads for guns
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more haven’t died
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting
Dem. Rep on gun control: 'If not now, when?'
WaPo: Russian Facebook ads aimed to stoke racial tensions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL