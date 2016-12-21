The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/21/16

Stuart Milk: We must ‘rise up’ against anti-LGBT laws

North Carolina Republicans broke their promise to repeal HB2, the controversial "bathroom bill" barring cities from including LGBT people in anti-discrimination ordinances. Now Ted Cruz and Mike Lee want to take it nationwide. LGBT activist Stuart Milk responds. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

