The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/28/16

Stopping future Trumps with ‘One President at a Time Act’

Congressman Jared Huffman (D-CA) believes that Donald Trump is already violating the Logan Act, which bars citizens from meddling in foreign policy, and he has a bill to make sure future Presidents-elect don’t behave like Trump. Rep. Huffman joins Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

