The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/09/17

Steve Bannon's strategy is 'maximum chaos' in 2018

Conservative commentators Jennifer Rubin and Charlie Sykes talk to Lawrence O'Donnell about Bob Corker's criticism of President Trump and what Sykes calls Steve Bannon's plan to "maximize chaos" by backing primary challengers to GOP senators up in 2018. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

