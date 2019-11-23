State Dept. releases docs that show how Giuliani's smear campaign against Yovanovitch reached Pompeo08:16
The State Department has released a group of documents that show how Rudy Giuliani's smear campaign against U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch reached Secretary of State Pompeo, via the Oval Office. The documents were sought as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by ethics watchdog American Oversight. The Last Word talks with the group's executive director about what they've learned so far.