The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/13/17

Senate to investigate Russian election interference

The Senate Intelligence Committee announced it will investigate Russia's interference in the election. Plus, new details on the spy who wrote the controversial Trump dossier. David Corn, who interviewed the spy, Jeremy Bash, and Amb. Michael McFaul join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on day of U.S. retaliation
3 hours 44 min ago
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
3 hours 59 min ago
Blumenthal: Americans deserve more info from classified briefings
5 hours 53 min ago
O'Donnell: 'You did not lose your country'
1 day 41 min ago
How do you keep the popular parts of Obamacare?
Steve Harvey meets Trump at Trump Tower
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
Lester Holt talks to Obama on last Air Force One trip
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his house in order'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL