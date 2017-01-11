The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/11/17

Republicans could get stuck on Obamacare repeal

There is a chance Republicans will be unable to agree on a repeal and a replacement for Obamacare because a new plan could harm many senators' constituents, meaning life or death for some with coverage. Ana Marie Cox and Kurt Anderson discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

