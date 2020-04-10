Sen. Van Hollen: ‘Disappointing but not surprising that Mitch McConnell would try to pull a fast one’02:37
Sen. Chris Van Hollen helped block an effort by McConnell to push through more money for small businesses without fixing problems with the program, including some conditions added by the Trump administration after the bill passed. He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Democrats recognize small businesses need more money, “but let’s also fix the program… let’s work in a bipartisan way instead of Mitch McConnell trying to sneak something through the floor.”