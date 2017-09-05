The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/05/17

Sen. Kamala Harris: Passing DREAM Act 'right thing to do'

Sen. Kamala Harris, who represents the state with the most Dreamers, reacts exclusively to President Trump's DACA decision. Lawrence O'Donnell also asks Sen. Harris about her recent support for Bernie Sanders' single-payer bill and what that may say about 2020. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

