The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/06/17

Sen. Chris Murphy: Republicans are afraid of the gun lobby

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Lawrence O'Donnell to react to the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left 26 people dead and to demand congressional Republicans stand up to the gun lobby and finally do something to prevent more bloodshed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia began aiding Trump 3 weeks into campaign: report
4 hours 9 min ago
Sen. Chris Murphy: Republicans are afraid of the gun lobby
34 min 26 sec ago
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
2 hours 32 min ago
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
2 hours 46 min ago
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
3 hours 52 min ago
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor
Wilbur Ross is the latest Trump ally with ties to Russia
Mueller closing in on Michael Flynn
Why a Flynn indictment is more damaging for Trump
TX Rep: If someone wants to kill someone they'll find a way

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL