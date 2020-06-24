Sen. Booker on GOP police reform bill: ‘There’s no desire to get something substantive done’

Sen. Cory Booker tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Democrats threatened to block the Republican police reform bill because they want bipartisan negotiations that will go further to end police brutality: “What Mitch McConnell clearly wants to do is to turn a page and be able to point a finger of blame at Democrats as opposed to accepting responsibility for what’s really needed right now, which is not partisanship, it’s to address a generations-long problem.”