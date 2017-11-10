The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/10/17
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Senate must take a stand on Roy Moore
Roy Moore will have to undergo sexual harassment training if he makes it to the Senate, thanks to Sen. Amy Klobuchar's new resolution, but she says that’s still not enough for Roy Moore. Sen. Klobuchar joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Senate must take a...
Where will the excuses end for the GOP?
Lawrence on Moore: "I don't recall" is not...
Ex-GOP Rep. Jolly: Judge Roy Moore owes us...
Roy Moore remains silent after allegations...
Lawrence asks McConnell: What will you do...
What the Democratic wins in 2017 mean for...
Lawrence: "Paul Ryan knows there's a wave...
Meet the NJ woman who beat Republican that...
Ex-GOP Rep. on Democrats: 'This is what a...
Lawrence and Rachel Maddow on historic...
Danica Roem on historic victory: Inclusion...
Pussy Riot's warning about Trump for the U...
Trump lands in Korean peninsula amid...
Sen. Chris Murphy: Republicans are afraid...
Ex-Obama aide: Flynn likely most dangerous...
Lawrence: Mueller's playing tough in Trump...
Thomas Friedman: 'Trump is a chump'
Ex-Watergate lawyer: Russia probe heading ...
Lawrence: Pay attention when Trump says ...
The Last Word
Trump playing dangerous game with North Korea
North Korea bring battlefront to cyberspace
U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea
North Korea seeks nukes as 'insurance policy'
South Koreans conflicted as Trump tempts war
Trump belligerence keeps South Korea on edge
Sources: Mueller Investigating Possible...
Outgoing Senator looking into presidential...
New details on fmr. Trump bodyguard...
Attention Portland voters: Missing something?
Poll: Growing concern about Trump Russia
WaPo: Moore accused of teen sexual encounters
Anxiety and fear among GOP in light of Roy...
Moore scandal adds to Alabama political woes
Who voted for gutting the State Department?
Tracing Trump's Campaign Promises One Year...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
What a difference a year makes
Inside the final weeks of Trump's 2016...
Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With...
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Fmr. Bernie Campaign Manager: 'DNC Should...
Brazile's book shocking for exposing ...
Manafort indictment reveals link to Russia...
Trump calls NYTimes reporter to say he's...
Schiff ends Trump Russia collusion question
Report: Mueller team plans to question...
Mueller's team questions Trump campaign...
Ex-US attorney: 'Absolutely incredible'...
Lawrence: Mueller gets his 1st 'guilty'...
Trump-Russia indictments show Mueller is ...
Guilty plea & two indictments from Mueller...
Mueller follows money to Trump camp charges
Carter Page reacts to indictments,...
Chris Hayes explains the Mueller...
Some in GOP stop short of condemning Moore
Reza Aslan: We need to not see God as...
I support the president but not blindly:...
Organization puts support behind vets...
Speaking to NYT, Bannon calls collusion a...
Mueller looks into Flynn's role in alleged...
Sometimes Mike Pence, Joe Biden chat on...
Joe weighs in on elections: US politics...
Elections the fruit of 'a year of...
Robert Reich: Citizen activism is giving...
Two senators from both sides find common...
Democrats must get out into the community:...
Joe: I don't understand why Paul Ryan won...
I would like to see pride from Trump: fmr....
Woman unseats incumbent who mocked women's...
GOP brushes off wins, but Trump cause of ...
Health care CEO on what happens if CSRs...
Former TV anchor claims stunning win in...
Pete Souza releases 'intimate' look at...
Americans sent a message to Congress: Sen....
Democratic wave brings new faces to politics
US prosecutors subpoena former Trump advisor
Trump sends Pompeo to meet conspiracy...
Pompeo could use CIA against Mueller
Virginia Democrats celebrate big win
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base
Trump fails to act on mental illness concerns
Upheaval in Saudi Arabia could mark new era