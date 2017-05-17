The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/17/17

Secret GOP audio in 2016: 'I think Putin pays' Trump

The Washington Post obtains secret audio of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying to Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders in private, "I think Putin pays" Donald Trump. Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Evan Osnos and David Corn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
5 hours 3 min ago
Maxine Waters: All Trump probes must continue
3 hours 45 min ago
Chris Matthews: The President has a tail on him
4 hours 5 min ago
Fmr. DOJ employees say Mueller a good choice to lead probe
5 hours 57 min ago
GOP Rep: Russia coverage getting in way of Trump’s agenda
6 hours 36 min ago
Why is Trump still protecting Michael Flynn?
7 hours 14 min ago
King: Comey had ‘obligation’ to report details of Trump meeting
Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
Warner: 'Very curious' that WH is asking media to withhold info
Rep. Al Green calls for Trump to be impeached

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL