Rpt: Trump WH limited access to transcripts of calls with Putin

Rpt: Trump WH limited access to transcripts of calls with Putin14:30
After a whistleblower complaint re: Trump's call with the President of Ukraine set off an impeachment investigation, the New York Times reports the Trump WH “concealed some reconstructed transcripts of calls” in a classified computer system, including Trump’s calls with Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince. NY Times reporter Julian Barnes joins Lawrence, along with Neera Tanden, Rick Wilson, Jonathan Alter, and Evelyn Farkas.