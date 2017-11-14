The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/14/17

Roy Moore: 'New rights' in 1965, and today we've got a problem

Roy Moore says today we have a problem after "new rights" were created in 1965, which is the year the Voting Rights Act was passed. Moore also claims Christians like him are "under persecution." Rev. Dr. William Barber says nothing Moore stands for is "Christian." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Art of the Deal' co-author: Trump wants to be a dictator
55 min 5 sec ago
Moore: 'New rights' in 1965 causing problems today
55 min 7 sec ago
Senators worry about Trump and nuclear weapons
55 min 8 sec ago
Former KGB Putin pal hired for U.S. security gig
1 hour 56 min ago
RNC cuts off Roy Moore
4 hours 51 min ago
Ari: Would a 'transparent' organization behave this way?
Is Jeff Sessions breaking recusal law with Clinton investigation?
Speier: House paid out $15M for sexual harassers
Were Don Jr.'s chats with Wikileaks legal?
MaddowBlog: Trump fabricates another odd Obama story

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL