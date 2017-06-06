The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/06/17

Revelations about Trump and Intel Director worsen crisis

New revelations suggest Trump may have obstructed justice when he asked DNI Coats to intervene with Comey on the FBI's Russia probe. Asking the CIA to intervene is what led to Nixon's impeachment. Matt Miller, Ron Klain, and Renato Mariotti join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump asked DNI Coats to intervene on Russia probe
2 hours 4 min ago
New reports of growing tension between Trump and Sessions
5 hours 14 min ago
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
2 hours 13 min ago
How Trump skimmed money meant for sick kids
3 hours 22 min ago
Flynn hands over docs in response to Senate subpoena
5 hours 46 min ago
McCaskill: Russia probe not about diminishing Trump’s win
Lieu: ‘Incredible disrespect’ for rule of law by admin
Fmr. DHS Sec: 'No evidence' Russians altered vote counts
Whitehouse: Problem with Trump and order at DOJ
Kornacki: GOP 'on their own' in 2018

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL