Republicans struggle to address substance of impeachment inquiry

Republicans struggle to address substance of impeachment inquiry03:56
Democrats are shutting down Republican requests for Hunter Biden and the whistleblower to testify. And Axios has obtained a memo of talking points for Republicans to use as they struggle to form a coherent defense strategy ahead of public impeachment hearings. David Jolly tells Lawrence O'Donnell that he's not surprised those GOP talking points are inaccurate: "Neither the facts nor the Founders are on the Republican side in this impeachment inquiry."