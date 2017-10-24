The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/24/17

Republicans react to Jeff Flake's challenge to GOP

Jeff Flake and Bob Corker each gave scathing critiques of Donald Trump. But will Flake's indictment and Corker's refusal to back down after Trump's attacks convince other Republicans to speak out? Evan McMullin, David Jolly & Jonathan Alter join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

‘No path forward’: Flake blasts Trump, won’t seek re-election
5 hours 41 min ago
Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Resentment is not a governing philosophy'
5 hours 46 min ago
Corker: Trump is 'debasing' the country by lying
13 hours 21 min ago
Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund research that became dossier
Trump biographer: Why would the president ever change?
4 hours 4 min ago
Former GOP senator: U.S. needs to be rid of 'vile' Trump
Is the Republican party splitting in two?
House panel launching probe of Obama-era Uranium deal
Protester throws Russian flags at Trump inside Capitol
Dems are outraising GOP in 2018 midterms

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL