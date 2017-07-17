The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/17/17

Republicans kill Trumpcare

Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announce their opposition to the Republican health care plan, effectively killing the bill. But this "zombie bill" has come back to life before—will it be resurrected? Julie Rovner, David Frum and Ron Klain join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
2 hours 47 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
2 hours 22 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
2 hours 36 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
3 hours 28 min ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
4 hours 47 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL