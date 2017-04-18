The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/18/17

Republican senator won't defend Trump

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was confronted by constituents about her support of Trump. She especially wouldn't defend Trump's personality. It's the latest in a long line of town hall confrontations for Republicans. Peter Wehner & Josh Barro join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

