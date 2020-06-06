MSNBC reporters have spent the past 11 days covering protests across the country and around the clock. Garrett Haake, Shaquille Brewster and Cal Perry share some of the moments that resonated with them: graffiti on a former slave house, asking, "Why do we have to keep telling you black lives matter," a sweatshirt printed when Eric Garner was killed that says, "I can't breathe," and startling comparisons to protests in countries overseas.