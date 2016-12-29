The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/29/16

Reporters need new tools to hold Trump accountable

Trump's press secretary said today Trump doesn't have to "conform to precedents." NYU journalism prof. Jay Rosen says Trump "cannot be held accountable by normal means" and explains how journalists must handle him. Lawrence talks to Rosen and Clarence Page. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
5 hours 34 min ago
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
3 hours 40 min ago
School board demands Paladino resign
3 hours 27 min ago
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
4 hours 25 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
9 hours 44 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL