The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/24/17

Reporter releases recording of alleged assault by GOP candidate

On the eve of Montana's special election, Greg Gianforte allegedly "body slams" Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Ari Melber talks to local NPR reporter Sally Mauk. Charlie Sykes and Joy Reid weigh in on whether Trump's combative rhetoric contributed to the incident. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

