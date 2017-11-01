The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/01/17

Report: Steve Bannon fears Trump could be removed from office

Vanity Fair reports Trump blames Jared Kushner for the mess with Mueller. Steve Bannon fears the developments could lead to Trump being removed and White House Staff are said to be scared of being entangled in the mess. Nick Akerman, Betsy Woodruff, & Jason Johnson join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

