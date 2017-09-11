The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/11/17

Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner out over Russia probe

The Wall Street Journal reports some of President Donald Trump's lawyers advised him that Jared Kushner should step down because of possible legal complications related to the Russia investigation. Jed Shugerman, Peter Baker, and Max Boot join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hillary 2020? Clinton says she isn't running again
1 hour 27 min ago
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded after wreaking havoc
2 hours 19 min ago
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner out over Russia probe
3 hours 5 min ago
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
4 hours 57 min ago
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to 9/11 families
2 hours 3 min ago
Devastation across Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma
Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
Undocumented workers will help rebuild after hurricanes
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL