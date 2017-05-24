The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/24/17

Report: Russians hoped to use Trump aides for influence

The New York Times reports Trump's campaign aides were the target of a Russian influence operation during the 2016 election. Plus, the House Intel Committee is getting ready to subpoena Michael Flynn. Ari Melber speaks with Joy Reid, David Frum, and Malcolm Nance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

