The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/27/17

Report: First charges filed in Mueller probe

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. has reportedly approved the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and anyone charged could be arrested as early as Monday, Joy Reid discusses with Ron Klain, David Corn, and Natasha Bertrand. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

First charges filed in Trump Russia probe: Report
3 hours 51 min ago
Mueller reached out to ex-CIA director about Flynn
2 hours 27 min ago
Fmr. Trump adviser met with Senate panel for 5 hours
5 hours 14 min ago
Report: Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer tied to Kremlin
4 hours 29 min ago
10-year-old with cerebral palsy detained by border agents
4 hours 27 min ago
Trump tweets at the wrong Lee Greenwood
Conservative news site funded Trump opposition research
Experts warn 2018 election threatened by Russia-linked 'Bots'
An inconvenient truth for President Trump?
Whitefish spox says critiques just 'conspiracy theories'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL