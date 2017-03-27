The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/27/17

Rep. Ted Lieu explains why he called Trump an 'evil man'

California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu tells Lawrence O'Donnell that President Trump is violating his oath of office when he says he will let Obamacare "explode." Rep. Lieu also shares what he thinks about White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

