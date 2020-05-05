Rep. Schiff: President Trump’s systematic removal of inspectors general is ‘deadly dangerous’03:15
Christi Grimm, Principal Deputy Inspector General Department of Health and Human Services, is the latest government watchdog to be replaced, after she issued a report critical of the administration’s coronavirus response. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tells Lawrence O’Donnell it’s another example of facts contradicting the “preferred narrative” of President Trump.