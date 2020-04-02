Rep. Schiff on Trump’s coronavirus response: ‘They should stop making excuses’03:15
Rep. Adam Schiff is drafting a bill to create a 9/11-style commission to scrutinize the Trump administration’s slow, unprepared response to fighting coronavirus. He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump saying impeachment distracted from the pandemic is “an interesting acknowledgement that the administration has screwed up this response” but the president’s delay in taking the virus seriously has had “catastrophic consequences.”