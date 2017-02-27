The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/27/17

Remembering actor Bill Paxton

'Big Love' and Hollywood blockbuster actor Bill Paxton has passed away at 61. Lawrence O'Donnell recalls one of Paxton's childhood stories and pays tribute to the actor's "big love" for his colleagues and his craft. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
18 hours 28 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: We've gotten under Trump's skin
2 hours 48 min ago
Aunt of Syrian toddler who washed ashore is attending Trump's address
4 hours 50 min ago
Fmr. Trump advisor: He has 'got to communicate better'
6 hours 24 min ago
Dem Rep: We shouldn't engage in 'Benghazi kangaroo court'
5 hours 47 min ago
Gov. Bevin: We are not looking to kick people off healthcare
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal, incompetence at WH
Ryan on Trump Camp’s Alleged Russia Ties: ‘We Need to Get Answers’
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL