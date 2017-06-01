The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/01/17

Rather: Trump most 'psychologically troubled' POTUS since Nixon

Dan Rather joins Lawrence O'Donnell to react to Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. Rather says the pressure of the Russia investigation is causing Trump to "lash out." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

