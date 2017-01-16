The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/16/17

Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and Donald Trump might not'

Trump repeats his claim that NATO is "obsolete" as the CIA Director John Brennan warns Trump does not understand what Russia is capable of. Lawrence talks with former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark and former Under Secretary of State Richard Stengel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

