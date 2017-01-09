The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/09/17

Protests target Trump's controversial Attorney General nominee

The confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, begins Tuesday. But many are opposed to Sessions, including fellow Sen. Cory Booker, who will do something unprecedented: testify against him. Rev. William Barber joins Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
5 hours 13 min ago
McCain: I'll work with Trump but won't 'compromise' views
6 hours 14 min ago
Chris: Trump is a 'mixed bag'
4 hours 17 min ago
Schumer: GOP is 'like the dog who caught the bus'
4 hours 15 min ago
Sen. Booker to testify against his colleague Jeff Sessions
3 hours 58 min ago
Kushner to serve as Trump's senior adviser: source
Trump fires back at Meryl Streep
Priebus blames DNC for lack of cyber defense
Jarrett on Obama's 'optimistic' farewell address
Obama's press secretary recalls POTUS’ legacy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL