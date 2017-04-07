The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/07/17

Pentagon investigating Russia's role in Syrian chemical attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Trump admin's Syrian airstrikes an "act of aggression" that will affect Russian-American relations. Tom Nichols & David Filipov join Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss Putin's ties to Assad and his motivations in the region. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria
4 hours 42 min ago
Trump calls for WH staff shakeup after Syria strike
4 hours 49 min ago
Matthews: How do you pick someone to clean up the swamp
4 hours 27 min ago
Anatomy of Trump's airstrikes in Syria
5 hours 18 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
6 hours 39 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL