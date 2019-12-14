Ornstein: McConnell's admission is ‘a flat violation of the oath he will take as a juror’

Mitch McConnell has announced he’s coordinating with the White House for Trump's Senate impeachment trial. Norm Ornstein tells Ari Melber that "to basically admit before you start the trial that it's rigged is just quite astonishing" and says he doubts many Republicans will be happy about that. Joyce Vance adds that McConnell's comments mean that the Senate trial is a "rigged jury" and Trump can never truly be exonerated.