The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/29/16

Obama sanctions Russia, Trump wants to 'move on'

Pres. Obama took unprecedented steps to sanction Russia over election cyber-attacks, earning bipartisan praise. But Donald Trump said he wants to "move on." Lawrence discusses the fallout with Steve Clemons, David Frum, and Richard Nephew. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

