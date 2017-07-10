The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/10/17

NYT: Trump aggravated about another Russia story in the media

Lawrence O'Donnell talks to Ana Marie Cox and Ron Klain about President Trump's reaction about the news about Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
3 hours 29 min ago
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
3 hours 11 min ago
Trump's new Russia idea draws bipartisan bafflement
2 hours 28 min ago
President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin
4 hours 28 min ago
NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Podesta: 'Starting to smell more & more like collusion'
Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?
Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire
Donald Trump's ritual humiliation of his surrogates
Republicans trying to rush health care bill again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL