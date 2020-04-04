NYT: Trump administration scales back paid leave in relief bill

BREAKING: Trump firing intelligence community inspector general who flagged Ukraine whistleblower complaint
NYT: Trump administration scales back paid leave in relief bill03:22
Robert Reich tells Ali Velshi that the Trump administration’s decision to exempt small businesses from providing paid leave to 75% of workers puts them “in an impossible position” to choose between going to work or missing a paycheck. He also discusses how difficult it is for workers in Republican states to qualify for unemployment insurance, a problem that’s only worsening during this crisis.