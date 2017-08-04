The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/04/17

NYT: Mueller's Russia probe now asking White House for documents

A new report says Robert Mueller has now asked the White House for documents related to Michael Flynn's business practices, a first for the probe, and investigators are interviewing witnesses. Walter Dellinger, Samuel Buell, and Michael Isikoff join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

